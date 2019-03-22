‘Game of Thrones’ Star Lena Headey Offers Support to ‘Warrior’ Emilia Clarke Following Brain Aneurysm Reveal

After Emilia Clarke‘s shocking New Yorker piece on Thursday detailing personal health scares amid the first season of Game of Thrones, co-star Lena Headey is lending her support to the 32-year-old actress.

Going into detail about the brain surgery required after doctors discovered a pair of brain aneurysms, Clarke revealed the extreme pain and extended recovery she endured, including fears of losing the ability to speak and contemplation about suicide.

The moving account touched Headey, who wasn’t aware that her on-screen nemesis was suffering through these health scares, and it didn’t take her long to express her support for the “warrior” in Clarke.

“It took me a while to know this woman (there are 64000 of us after all) Not until she spoke to me about her experience did I fully realize the warrior she truly is (MOD for real x209840000) she does really great things for causes that deserve it,” Headey wrote on Instagram. “She’s kind and determined and funny and aware. #Thursday’s MVP.”

Headey also included an image of Clarke with her post, closing out with a “here’s to [Emilia Clarke]” cheer followed by a string of flexing emoji.

Thursday’s revelation from Clarke follows a similar revealing interview with Kit Harington where the star revealed his role as Jon Snow drove him to therapy.

“I had felt very unsafe, and I wasn’t talking to anyone. I had to feel very grateful for what I have, but I felt incredibly concerned about whether I could even f—ing act,” Harington told Variety.

Harington noted that the darkest time was when he became the focus of the show after his character died and came back to life on screen.

“It’s like when you’re at a party and the party’s getting better and better. Then you reach this point of the party where you’re like, it’s peaked,” Harington admitted.

All three stars are preparing for the premiere of the final season of the show in April. And given the gravity of the epic show coming to a close, it is only fitting they share some large news on their own.