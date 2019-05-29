‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Reportedly Checked Into Treatment Center for Wife Rose Leslie Over ‘Unhealthy Lifestyle’

Kit Harington recently checked himself into a treatment center for the sake of his wife, actress Rose Leslie, a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday.

“Kit went to treatment for Rose,” a source told the magazine. “He was living a very unhealthy lifestyle. He was stressed all the time and using unhealthy coping tools.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The insider added that The Good Fight actress, 32, is “so supportive of” Harington, 32. “[She] loves him very much,” the source said. “She had been telling him to get into treatment for a little while now.”

Earlier this week, the British actor’s representative confirmed that he sought professional help at a treatment facility prior to the Game of Thrones season finale, which aired on May 19.

“Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” the representative said in a statement on Tuesday.

Page Six reported that Harington is receiving treatment for stress and alcohol abuse at a facility in Connecticut. The outlet also claimed that he has been in the facility for a month and that his decision was spurred by Game of Thrones‘ conclusion, which “really hit him hard.”

Back in January, Harington admitted that filming the final season was “designed to break” the cast. Although he said that playing Jon Snow was the “best thing” that could’ve happened to him, he eventually realized he “had enough” of the series.

“The last season of Thrones, seemed to be designed to break us. Everyone was broken at the end,” he told GQ Australia. “I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so f—ing tiring.”

“We were sleep deprived. It was like it was designed to make you think, ‘Right, I’m f—ing sick of this,’” he added. “I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, ‘I’ve had enough now. I love this, it’s been the best thing in my life, I’ll miss it one day — but I’m done.’”

Leslie and Harington met on the set of the HBO show and tied the knot in Scotland last June. Five months later, Russian model Olga Vlaslova claimed that she met Harington in Luxembourg, where he allegedly cheated on Leslie with her. Harington’s representative called the allegations “completely false” and said that Harington has “never even been to Luxembourg nor has he ever met Olga Vlaslova.”