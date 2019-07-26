‘Game of Thrones’ Star Emilia Clarke Chills Atop a Mountain in Newly Released Photos After Series Finale

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke recently posted some photos of herself chilling atop a mountain after the series finale of the iconic fantasy series. In the post on Instagram, Clarke is seen posing, smiling, relaxing, and swinging around in a beautiful mountain area. She also shared some selfies with friends and a photo of some cows.

“The long and winding road to kicking off khaleesi’s boots and trudging home in my own shoes once again.

[Imogen Lloyd] you and these staggering mountains got my head to chill and my ass to light it’s own goddamn fire,” she wrote in the caption. “Insta world it’s been a journey to get here but hell im happy to stop and admire that view…

The actress also added a string of hashtags in sentence form, including “sweating my way through the cob webs,” “goodbye my lover,” “when change is coming, don’t go running,” “stop and smell the 5-day hike boots not roses” and “dolomites, you have my heart soul and sweat.”

It’s been over two months since Game of Thrones ended, and in that time Clarke has been taking time off to relax after starring in the acclaimed series for eight years.

She also took time to share a heartfelt post about what being on the show has meant to her, sharing a cast photo of all the people she built relationships with over 73 episodes.

“Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me,” Clarke’s message began.

“The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice,” she continued.

“Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown,” Clarke added.

“But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended,” her emotional message concluded.