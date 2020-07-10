'Game of Thrones' Star Emilia Clarke Bares All in Upcoming Movie

Game of Thrones fans are about to see one of their favorite characters in a much different light. Star Emilia Clarke plays the lead role in new film titled Above Suspicion and not only that, but she's baring it all. While fans will remember the Mother of Dragons did strip it down in the popular HBO series, she's doing it again for her upcoming film.

Clarke, who portrays the character of Susan Smith — a local Kentucky woman who gets involved with an FBI agent (Jack Huston) assigned to her small town. Their fast romance eventually leads to a town scandal. While she may have been rather conservative with sex scenes in the widely loved 8 seasons of GOT, it appears by the pictures of Above Suspicion she may be engaging in a lot more.

According to The Sun, the plot of the new movie is based on a true story. Mark (Huston) is newly married but starts to have an affair with Smith, a poor woman who also happens to be his lead informant. However, the plot thickens as Mark continues to rock the FBI boat, only to become the first-ever FBI agent convicted of murder. The film, based on Joe Sharkey's 1993 non-fiction book with the same name, also stars Sophie Lowe, Johnny Knoxville and Thora Birch.

While Clarke may strip it down, this is something that she has opened up about in the past saying she doesn't mind doing it for the right reasons. "People ask me the nudity question all the time," she told the outlet when asked if she would go back and do it again on GOT. "But the short answer is no, I would never change anything. You had to see those sex scenes, as they couldn't just be explained." She added, "In drama, if a nude scene forwards a story or is shot in a way that adds insight into characters, I'm perfectly fine with it."

"Sometimes explicit scenes are required and make sense for the character/story, as they do in Westeros..." she added of her new film. While she feels confident in doing such scenes to further the story, she did confess that she's received "a lot of crap" from people for doing them. "Women hating on other women is just the problem. That's upsetting," she said. "That is all sex and nudity. There are so many shows centered around this very true fact that people reproduce. People f— for pleasure — it's part of life."