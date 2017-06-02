Gal Gadot: What Is the 'Wonder Woman' Star's Worth

✖

Gal Gadot shot to stardom with her role as the titular superhero in 2017's Wonder Woman, whose sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, arrived on HBO Max this week. Roles in such high-profile blockbusters typically yield a correspondingly large salary, and in 2020, Forbes ranked Gadot at No. 3 on its list of the 10 highest-paid actresses in the world, reporting that the 35-year-old took home $31.5 million.

After earning a reported $300,000 for Wonder Woman, Vanity Fair reports that Gadot was able to leverage the success of Wonder Woman to take home a higher paycheck for its sequel, earning a reported $10 million for Wonder Woman 1984. As her star power continues to grow, the former Israeli Army combat instructor has also been able to request a larger salary for other projects, and Forbes shares that she was paid $20 million for the upcoming Netflix thriller Red Notice.

Gadot was crowned Miss Israel in 2004 at age 18 before serving two years in the Israel Defense forces as a soldier. She then went to college in Israel while working on her modeling and acting career, scoring her first international film role in 2009's Fast & Furious. She went on to appear in multiple installments of the hit franchise before scoring her role as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe films, beginning with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016.

Luxatic reports that Gadot earned $20,000 for her first appearance in the Fast & Furious franchise, though she was likely able to earn more for the two subsequent Fast films she was in, the series' fifth and sixth installments, respectively. in 2010, she starred in Date Night and Knight and Day, which reportedly brought in another $100,000. She continued to become a higher earner in both the United States, where she took home $346,000 for 2016's Triple Nine, and Israel, where she was paid a reported $316,000 for the 2014 film Kicking Out Shoshana.

In addition to her acting career, Gadot has continued to model and has scored numerous endorsement deals with brands like Revlon, Gucci, Jaguar, Smartwater and more.

"There are no shortcuts and there are no easy ways and there's no free meals. You've got to work hard in order to enjoy the good results," the actress recently told Entertainment Tonight.

"Sometimes I see kids or teenagers that all they want to do is to be famous, but it's nonsense," she continued. "You gotta do something real, that will fill you and will make you feel valuable and will keep your mind and your brain stimulated. There's no secrets. The secret is that there's no secrets. In order to do something great, you really have to work hard for it."