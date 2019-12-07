Gabrielle Union’s Hairstylist Reveals Strong and Spirited Response to ‘America’s Got Talent’ Controversy

In the midst of the whole America’s Got Talent scandal, yet another figure has come out in support of Gabrielle Union. As PEOPLE noted, the actor’s hairstylist recently took to Instagram to support her. Additionally, they highlighted some of the hairstyles that Union donned on the show.

Hairstylist Larry Sims had a lot to say on Instagram regarding this whole situation. The stylist posted a video, set to Beyoncé’s “***Flawless,” featuring a slideshow of the updos and bobs that Union wore on AGT. “Too Black?” Sims wrote. “Nah… She’s FLAWLESS!!!” They also included multiple hashtags on the post including “#ForTheCulture” and “Flawless.”

Union was all about Sims’ post, as she commented, “I [heart emoji] you!!!”

Sims’ post comes after it was announced on Nov. 23 that Union and fellow judge Julianne Hough were not asked back for another season fo AGT. Shortly after that news was released, Variety reported that Union had made numerous complaints about AGT‘s supposedly toxic work environment. That led some to wonder whether her ousting from the program had to do with those complaints.

Variety reported that Union took issue with a racist joke told by guest judge Jay Leno. The former late-night talk show host allegedly remarked about a portrait of Simon Cowell and his dogs that it looked like something one would find “on the menu at a Korean restaurant.” Union and Hough were reportedly present when he said the line, as were multiple crew members. The bit was not included in the broadcast of the episode.

The publication also reported that Union received half a dozen notes about her changing hairstyles, as they were reportedly deemed to be “too black” for the AGT audience. A network insider refuted that claim saying that Union and Hough only received notes about hair continuity.

Following the backlash after Union was let go, NBC and producers Freemantle and Simon Cowell’s Syco released a statement to Variety about the situation. “We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture,” the statement read. “We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate.”

Deadline reported that Union was set to meet with NBC about the matter. “Gabrielle believes there is a toxicity that has become normalized at Talent,” an insider told the publication on Dec. 2. “She wants to help fix that, because she loved a lot of her time on the show last season, even with the issues with Simon and what have you.” On Dec. 4, the Being Mary Jane actor said that the meeting had indeed taken place and that it was”productive.”

In addition to Sims, numerous other figures such as Ellen Pompeo, Ariana Grande, Tamron Hall have expressed their support for Union throughout this entire controversy.