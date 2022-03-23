Gabrielle Union Takes Issue With Disney’s Handling of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Amid ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ Release

Gabrielle Union is standing with the other Disney employees taking a stand against Disney’s support of Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The actress shared her opinion on the matter at the new Cheaper by the Dozen movie premiere last week.

“Somebody asked me, ‘Are you disappointed?’ I’m disappointed when my order isn’t right at In-N-Out. I don’t even think that’s a word that you could use for something like this, where children’s lives are literally hanging in the balance,” Union told Variety on the red carpet. “We need to own that if you truly are taking stands against hate and oppression, you should not fund hate and oppression. Period. The damage is done.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Florida Parental Right in Education bill, which was passed on March 8, would effectively prohibit schools from teaching sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten to third grade. The bill also alleges that schools limit lessons regarding sexual orientation or gender identity in other grades unless they are deemed “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate.” The “Don’t Say Gay” legislature allows parents to sue schools that choose to offer such curricula.

“There are so many states that are following suit [with Florida’s legislation], because there is no pushback, because no one in positions of power [or] corporations are taking a hard stance,” Union continued. “Let’s look who’s donating to what and let’s call people out… I think a lot of people like to confuse accountability and consequences for cancel culture. And as long as you have a microphone and a stage that’s not cancel culture, honey… We have to campaign and fund for those people who stand for all of us.”

Hundreds of Disney employees have staged daily walkouts in protest over the new bill since March 15. Disney stars like Raven-Symone of Raven’s Home also walked out of production as a show of solidarity. Union responded to the idea of reaching out to Disney CEO Bob Chapek saying, “I think a lot of people reached out to him. And if you have to see my child for that to be the difference maker, that’s not enough. There’s a lot of kids out there, not just famous ones.”

She also sent a message to young trans youth in light of a recent anti-trans bill being passed in Texas. Union is a stepparent to trans daughter Zaya Wade, whom she raises with former NBA star Dwyane Wade.

“There are bad people controlling your fate, but we are working our asses off to make sure that not only do you survive but that you thrive,” she said. “There are so many more people that are working actively so that you have peace and that you can exist in the same way as everyone else has the ability to exist. We are fighting and we will never stop fighting. As long as I have air in my lungs we will not stop fighting for you and I’m not alone in that.”