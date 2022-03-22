Raven-Symone and Cast of ‘Raven’s Home’ Walk out in Protest Over Controversial Bill

Raven-Symone along with the rest of her Raven’s Home cast staged a walkout in protest over Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” Bill. The actress, who also serves as an executive producer on the Disney Channel series, shared a video on Tuesday including cast members Isaac Ryan Brown, Rondell Sheridan, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Emmy Lui-Wang and Felix Avitia as they made a political statement.

“What’s up, we’re the cast of Raven’s Home and the [executive producers], and we are walking out today in support of this ridiculous bill,” Raven said in the video, holding the phone up to show everyone in the background. “We don’t like it. We’re walking out,” she adds. Brown, her on-screen son, adds “It’s stupid.”

“We love everyone, and support, support. Bye,” Raven says before walking out of the frame.

The Raven’s Home cast joins a slew of other Disney LGBTQ+ employees and allies also walking out in protest over the Florida Parental Rights in Education bill, which would effectively prohibit schools from teaching sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten to third grade. The bill also alleges that schools limit lessons regarding sexual orientation or gender identity in other grades unless they are deemed “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate.” Under the “Don’t Say Gay” legislature parents would be allowed to sue schools that choose to offer such curriculum. The bill was passed into law on March 8.

“In support of our LGBTQ+ family and all of those who will be damaged by the ‘don’t say gay bill’ we the cast of Raven’s Home are walking out,” Raven wrote in the caption. “In today’s world it is imperative that we take stands, show support, and move forward not backwards. Every family every person and every child deserves to be recognized no matter their race, gender, or sexual orientation. Education that reflects the truth and the world we live in is something we must fight for. #dontsaygaybill [rainbow emojis].”

Raven-Symone has been married to her wife, Miranda Maday, in 2020. They post regular couple content on their various social media channels including TikTok.

Since March 15, large numbers of Disney employees have walked out daily in protest. “The Walt Disney Company’s (TWDC) LGBTQIA+ community and their allies are determined to take a stand against TWDC’s apathy in the face of the bigoted ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ bill put forth by the FL state legislature,” the statement on the protest’s website whereischapek.com read. “The recent statements and lack of action by TWDC leadership regarding the ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ bill have utterly failed to match the magnitude of the threat to LGBTQIA+ safety represented by this legislation. As a community, we have been forced into an impossible and unsustainable position.”

The statement continued. “We must now take action to convince TWDC to protect employees and their families in the face of such open and unapologetic bigotry. Starting the week of March 14th we will begin a series of collective actions together in order to make our voices and demands heard!”