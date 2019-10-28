Gabrielle Union Looks Exactly Like Her ‘Bring It On’ Character Almost 20 Years Later With Halloween Costume

Bring It On was released in 2000, but Gabrielle Union clearly hasn’t aged a day in the almost 20 years since, judging by her latest Halloween costume. Over the weekend, the actor dressed in her cheerleading uniform from the film, sharing a series of photos on Instagram in which she was joined by her 11-month-old daughter Kaavia James, who was wearing a mini Clovers ensemble of her own.

The snaps saw the mother and daughter posing together outside, with both sporting yellow bows in their hair and white socks and sneakers along with their green and orange tops and skirts.

“Brought it,” Union quipped in her caption, adding the hashtag #CaliforniaLove.

The 46-year-old also posted a video of herself and her daughter putting their best game faces on as footage from the movie of the Clovers performing their famous “Brr…it’s cold in here” cheer played in the background.

Ice Ice Ice… Its COLD asf #BringItOn #CaliforniaLove,” Union wrote.

Bring It On starred Union as Isis, the captian of the East Compton Cloves, rivals of the Rancho Carne Toros. The Toros were led by Kirsten Dunst‘s Torrance Shipman, and the two teams ultimately went head-to-head during nationals in Florida after over an hour of cheer battles, a cursed spirit stick and high school drama.

Baby Kaavia previously paid homage to her mom’s famous role last month when she wore her mini uniform during a visit to Union’s hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.

“Bring it!!!!! Thank you @runzarestaurants for @kaaviajames Runza Clovers outfit to kick off her very 1st visit to #Nebraska,” the proud mom captioned a slideshow.

Union and husband Dwayne Wade welcomed Kaavia via surrogate in November 2018. Kaavia is Union’s first child and Wade is also dad to sons Xavier Zechariah, Zion Malachi Airamis and Zaire Blessing Dwyane. He also raises nephew Dahveon Morris.

Union opened up about her struggle with conceiving a child in her memoir, We’re Going to Need More Wine, released early this year. “I have had eight or nine miscarriages,” she wrote. “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle.”

Despite the struggles, the actress added that she and her husband “remain bursting with love and ready to do anything to meet the child we’ve both dreamed of.”

