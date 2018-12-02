‘Fuller House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to Being Mocked on ‘SNL’

Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure is being a great sport after she was lightly mocked in a Saturday Night Live sketch.

In the segment, SNL cast member Kenan Thompson and guest host Claire Foy take on Home Shopping Network personas as they pitch fake Candace Cameron Bure full body suits.

Bure took to Instagram to share her reaction to the sketch, proving it’s all in good fun.

“Gotta love being mentioned in an @nbcsnl skit,” Bure captioned two photos of the sketch, tagging Thompson and Foy alongside a laughing emoji.

While Bure took the sketch in stride, it doesn’t seem that the same can be said for her feelings on Dancing With the Stars. The actress took to her Instagram stories a few weeks ago to reveal her disappointment over her co-star Juan Pablo di Pace’s ousting from the reality series, despite his stellar scores all season.

Bure reposted a series of videos from judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

“OK so I just walked in the door from the semi-finals of Dancing With the Stars, and I have to say I’m very disappointed with the outcome. Juan Pablo and Cheryl should be in the finale next week,” Inaba said, admonishing viewers for not sending enough votes Di Pace’s way. “You guys need to vote, please.”

In another video, Inaba continued voicing her displeasure. “OK so I’m still on it about it, but it’s like, how do you go home in the semi-finals when you’ve been the highest scorer and you just got a perfect 60?” she asked.

Bure shared Inaba’s comments on her main feed with a caption that spoke to her own feelings.

“I can’t even… – I mean, I don’t even know what to say- I wrote a book on kindness and there’s nothing kind about what I have to say about tonight’s results on @dancingabc #DWTS,” Bure captioned Inaba’s videos.

“As crazy as I felt when [Cheetah Girls’ Sabrina Bryan in season 5] and [actress Heather Morris in season 24] were prematurely eliminated, tonight’s show topped it!!!! Are you kidding me?! [Juan Pablo Di Pace] and [Cheryl Burke] are not in the finals?!!!!!” she added, finishing her post by saying that she may have to stop watching the series.

As Dancing With the Stars fans know, radio personality Bobby Bones went on to win the Mirrorball trophy, much to the chagrin of many viewers.