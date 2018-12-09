‘Fuller House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Posts First Video Following Hospitalization

Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure posted her first Instagram video since she went to the hospital earlier this week for an injury she suffered while go-karting with her family.

Cameron Bure shared a video to ask her fans to join her in supporting the Salvation Army during the Christmas season.

“Hey there. As you know, I’ve been working with the Salvation Army this season, so I’m just popping by to remind you all to donate,” the 42-year-old said in the clip. “You know the money donated to the Red Kettle Campaign goes directly to helping those in your local community. And what’s better than helping your neighbor? So during the season of giving, don’t forget to drop a few dollars or coins in that red kettle when you see it, because every bit counts. Or you can go online to salvationarmyusa.org. There’s only 17 days until Christmas!”

On Thursday, Cameron Bure took to her Instagram Story to tell her fans she injured her hand while go-karting with brother Kirk, and sisters Melissa and Bridgette Cameron. She was only in the emergency room for a few hours and was already released by the time she posted the video.

The actress said the worst part of the incident was having to take her rings off her injured hand, calling it “one of the most painful things I’ve ever experienced.” She also said she thought she bruised her shoulder, but told fans she was “fine though, clearly, I’m taking a video.”

She said X-rays discovered there were no broken bones, but she just “really bruised” her hand.

Although Cameron Bure said she has since been released from the hospital, fans still asked for updates on Instagram, with many sending their thoughts and heart emojis to her. Others praised her for using her celebrity to raise awareness for the Salvation Army.

“I hope your trip to the ER wasn’t that bad,” one fan wrote.

“Hope your hand is feeling better Shoulder toooooo,” added another.

“Thank you for using your platform for good causes and to mobilize people for the good,” one person wrote. “Hope your hand is feeling better. Please give us all an update!”

Before the accident, Cameron Bure had high hopes for the family reunion, sharing a new photo of herself with her siblings.

“The Cameron kids 2018. It only took like 7 years to snap a siblings picture!” she wrote. “Getting some good ol’ fashioned family time in with my brother and sisters. #FunTimes at my mom and dad’s house.”

Cameron Bure stars on Fuller House as D.J. Tanner-Fuller, the same character she played as a kid on Full House. The series also stars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber, with John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Dave Coulier and Bob Saget also making frequent appearances.

Netflix will release Fuller House‘s fourth season on Friday, Dec. 14.

Photo credit: Robin Marchant/Getty Images