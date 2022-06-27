'Full House' Alum Jodie Sweetin Shoved to Ground by Police During Pro-Choice Protest

Jodie Sweetin got into a physical altercation with the Los Angeles Police Department during an abortion rights protest on June 26. In a video posted to Instagram by photographer Michael Ade, the Full House and Fuller House alum can be seen speaking into a megaphone from the side of the freeway ramp before being violently pushed by officers.

In his post, Ade said Sweetin was trying to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from the freeway when LAPD officers shoved her. "Jodi is the definition of a real one and fortunately she's okay! But for others who choose to protest today move with caution and keep your head on swivel. It's going to be a very long summer," Ade wrote in the caption.

This incident took place in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's 1973 decision overturning Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion. "The LAPD is aware of a video clip of a woman being pushed to the ground by officers not allowing the group to enter on foot and overtake the 101 freeway," the LAPD told PEOPLE in a statement.

"The force used will be evaluated against the LAPD's policy and procedure. As the nation continues to wrestle with the latest Supreme Court decision, the Los Angeles Police Department will continue to facilitate 1st Amendment rights, while protecting life and property."

Sweetin's rep told PEOPLE that the actress is doing well since the demonstration."I'm extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court," Sweetin said in a statement.

"Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken," she added. "This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free."

The human rights activist has worked with Refuse Fascism, started by Revolutionary Communist Party USA (Revcoms), to support nonviolent street protests against the Trump administration. She was also interviewed by Sunsara Taylor for the Revcoms' YouTube show, The RNR- Revolution Nothing Less! – Show.

Several states have already banned abortion since the Supreme Court decision after their governors enacted "trigger bans" after the appeals court ruling. Since then, protests have broken out across the United States, and President Joe Biden has issued a statement decrying the ruling, which he described as "a tragic error by the Supreme Court."