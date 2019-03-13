‘Full House’ Alum Bob Saget Makes Appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Amid Co-Star Lori Loughlin’s College Admissions Scandal

Full House alum Bob Saget recently made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live amid his former co-star Lori Loughlin’s college admissions scandal.

Saget was scheduled to be a guest on the show Tuesday in order to promote his new show Videos After Dark and, coincidentally, Loughlin wound up being charged for allegedly paying out bribes to get her daughter Olivia into USC.

While Kimmel joked about the scam in his monologue, he and Saget did not discuss Loughlin during the interview segment. They did, however, talk about Saget’s recent wedding, as well as one of his other Full House castmates, John Stamos.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli were being charged in connection to a college bribe scandal that affected many high profile institutions.

According to ABC 11, legal documents state that the couple “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Hollywood actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin and a slew of chief executives are among 50 wealthy people charged in the largest college cheating scam ever prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice, federal officials announced Tuesday. https://t.co/73skkoJOru pic.twitter.com/9Va0VAoiTZ — ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2019

The legal documents obtained by news outlets also contained emails sent between the USC official who facilitated the bribe and Giannulli.

“We just met with [our older daughter’s] college counselor this am,” an email that was purportedly sent by Giannulli read in part. “I’d like to maybe sit with you after your session with the girls as I have some concerns and want to fully understand the game plan and make sure we have a roadmap for success as it relates to [our daughter] and getting her into a school other than ASU!”

Following the reports of Giannulli’s correspondence, The View co-host Meghan McCain took to Twitter to blast the designer for his comments about ASU.

“To Aunt Becky’s husband who talked s— about ASU – The [McCain Institute] for International Leadership does incredible work [with] students in cooperation with ASU [Arizona State University] and I guarantee those students involved will go on to do great things in the world and didn’t have to lie to get there…” McCain wrote in a tweet.

Giannulli was arrested on Tuesday, with Loughlin surrendered to police custody earlier today.