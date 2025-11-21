Fugees Rapper Sentenced to Over a Decade in Prison

Pras Michel, best known for being a member of the legendary hip-hop/R&B group The Fugees, was sentenced to over a decade in prison today.

The rapper was found guilty in 2023 of illegal foreign lobbying and conspiracy, with federal prosecutors alleging he orchestrated a “foreign influence campaign” to get the U.S. legal system to drop an investigation into Jho Low, a Malaysian financier and fugitive. Today, Michel was sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by 3 years of probation, along with a massive $64 million fine.

His attorneys called for a sentence of 36 months, but the court had other plans. Court filings said prosecutors alleged Michel “betrayed his country for money” and, as a consequence, he should face “severe” prison time. “The Court’s sentence should reflect the seriousness of Michel’s offenses,” prosecutors said.

Michel’s spokeswoman Erica Dumas gave a statement to Billboard.

“Pras has spent his career breaking barriers and defying expectations,” she wrote. “While today marks a difficult moment, it is not the end of his story or his legacy. He is profoundly grateful for the continued support of those who believe in him as he prepares for what lies ahead.”

He rose to fame as a member of The Fugees, comprised of Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill, and Michel. Their second album, The Score, hit #1 on the charts, was certified 7x Platinum, and won two Grammy Awards.

It is now considered one of the finest albums of all time, and the album’s legendary success placed the group “at the forefront of pop music,” according to a 1996 quote from the New York Times. As you may know, Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill went on to become two of the biggest names in the genre, but Michel never had the same success as his counterparts.

Michel will surrender to authorities on January 27.