‘Friends’ Co-Stars Reportedly ‘Worried Sick’ Over Matthew Perry’s Health

Matthew Perry has been spending time with his former Friends co-stars lately, as they are reportedly concerned over his health. The 50-year-old actor has rarely appeared in public lately, often only popping up in photos shared by Courteney Cox or Jennifer Aniston. On Thursday, he had lunch with Cox, who shared a photo of the two together.

A source told InTouch Weekly Perry’s co-stars are “worried sick about [his] health… Court, in particular, is extremely concerned.”

Back in October, the entire Friends cast gathered for dinner, including Perry, and Aniston shared a photo from the special night. Then on Thursday, Cox shared a selfie with Perry in the background.

“Guess who I had lunch with today….I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier?” Cox wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag “real friends.”

“MATTY!! I LOVE YOU, GUYS,” Aniston wrote in the comments section, adding four heart emojis.

“Lucky lucky. #beautifulpeople,” Lisa Kudrow added.

The appearance on Cox’s Instagram page came after InTouch Weekly published photos of Perry looking disheveled while out on a date in West Hollywood on Nov. 4.

“Matthew was disheveled, he seemed really out of it,” a source told the site. “He was laughing, swerving and swaying.”

The source said the woman was “comforting” Perry, adding, “She felt sorry for him. It didn’t seem like a girlfriend situation at all. She was definitely comforting him, rubbing his arm, trying to talk to him about getting home, getting some rest. He was very messy, sloppy. He looked like a homeless man.”

This was not the first time Perry was described as “disheveled” after paparazzi photos of him surfaced. Back in June, the Daily Mail published photos of him walking around Manhattan, wearing loose-fitting clothes. The outlet described him as having “swollen hands and long unkempt fingernails.”

“I’m getting a manicure this morning. That’s okay right? I mean it says man right in the word,” Perry tweeted in response.

While Perry does not often appear in public, he does still have a somewhat active Twitter presence. He last tweeted on Nov. 5, when he shared a link to a GoFundMe page to help the family of Pedro Ventura, who was killed outside a North Carolina nightclub in October.

Perry has been open about his health struggles in the past. He went to rehab twice, and has fought alcohol and Vicodin addiction. Last year, he was hospitalized for three months after suffering a gastrointestinal perforation.

Unlike his Friends co-stars, Perry has not been active in Hollywood in recent years. In 2017, he finished his two-season run on CBS’ The Odd Couple remake, appeared on CBS All Access’ The Good Fight as his Good Wife character Mike Kreteva and played Ted Kennedy in The Kennedys After Camelot. He has not appeared in a film or TV series since.

