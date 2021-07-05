'Friends' Stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow Reunite for July 4th Celebration

✖

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow staged yet another Friends reunion over the Fourth of July weekend. On Sunday, Cox took to Instagram to reveal that she rang in the summer holiday with her fellow Friends leading ladies. The actress showed off the festivities in a post captioned, "Happy 4th! xoxo," which included two photos, the first showing the three co-stars all smiling for the camera and a second showing her posing with pal Laura Dern.

Coming on the heels of the HBO Max reunion, the mini-reunion quickly raked in millions of likes and thousands of comments. Singer Natasha Bedingfield took to the comments section to write, "Wow" alongside two fire emojis, adding in a second comment, "Love you guys." Fellow celeb Jessica Capshaw wrote, "Gorgeous!!!" Fans were quick to jump in, too, with one person writing, "I definitely wasn’t expecting this." Somebody else said the mini reunion "JUST MADE MY DAY."

The holiday celebration came just a month after the trio – along with their former co-stars Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer – reunited for the long-awaited HBO Max Friends reunion. Airing in May and hosted by James Corden, with several special guests making appearances, the reunion saw the co-stars reuniting on the set of the hit sitcom for the first time since the show ended in 2004, leading to plenty of big behind-the-scenes reveals, including the reveal that Aniston and Schwimmer had more than an on-screen attraction and Perry's revelation of the impact live filming had on him. The reunion proved to be both nostalgic and emotional, with Cox at one point reflecting on the impact Friends had on them.

"It was an incredible time," she said. "Everything came together. We became best friends through just the chemistry, the whole thing. It was life-changing and it forever will be - not just for us, but for people who watch it, and that's such a great feeling to carry forever. I'm really thankful, and I love you guys so much."

Friends premiered in 1994 and chronicled the lives of six 20-something New Yorkers as they navigated through their personal and professional lives. The series aired for 10 seasons before concluding in 2004. All episodes of the sitcom, as well as the reunion, are available for streaming on HBO Max.