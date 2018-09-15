‘Friends’ Alum Matthew Perry Has Been Hospitalized for 3 Months

Friends actor Matthew Perry has apparently been hospitalized for the past three months.

The 49-year-old actor, who played Chandler Bing on the sitcom, has been out of the public eye for months, even staying away from Twitter for six months. He broke his silence on Friday night to reveal that he has been confined to a hospital bed for three months.

“Three months in a hospital bed. Check,” he wrote.

Three months in a hospital bed. Check. — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) September 15, 2018

Last month, Perry’s representatives confirmed that he underwent surgery for a gastrointestinal perforation, a hole in an undisclosed area of the gastrointestinal tract. However, no details of his lengthy recovery ever surfaced.

“Matthew Perry recently underwent surgery in a Los Angeles hospital to repair a gastrointestinal perforation,” the rep told Entertainment Tonight. “He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals.”

Perry, also known for his roles on The Odd Couple and Go On, has not let on just how severe his ailment had been, which caused fans to reach out with a wave of concern and comfort.

We love you so much, so so much pic.twitter.com/4l1VMZkZO2 — line (@waywardaff) September 15, 2018

Some fans simply used gifs to comfort the beloved star. While others sent inspirational messages, writing, “Your current situation is not your final destination. You are in my Prayers.”

Some supporters also wanted to make sure Perry knew he was missed by noting his absence and revealing he had been on their minds.

That’s why you’ve been so quiet. I hope you’ll recover soon. We missed you the past few months. Glad you’ve decided to update us. — Stephanie Ann Magno (@feversoul) September 15, 2018

“That’s why you’ve been so quiet,” one fan wrote. “I hope you’ll recover soon. We missed you the past few months. Glad you’ve decided to update us.”

Another fan added, “Seriously, though, I have been looking for news about you for a while and haven’t seen anything. I wish you a speedy recovery. Please get better.”

Perry has not revealed any details about his illness, including how much recovery time he still has left or his current condition.

