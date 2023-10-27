Steve Riley, Heavy Metal LA Guns Drummer, Dead at 67

Steve Riley, longtime drummer for iconic heavy metal band L.A. Guns, has died. He was 67. In a post on the Riley's L.A. Guns Facebook page, Riley's family revealed that he died after a week-long fight with pneumonia.

"We are devastated to share that Steve Riley has passed away at the age of 67," the statement began. "Steve had been battling a severe case of pneumonia for several weeks, and on Tuesday, Oct. 24, succumbed to the illness. His wife Mary Louise and son Cole were by his side in his final moments." The statement added, "Steve spent the past five decades building up a rich music legacy, touring the world countless times, selling millions of records, sharing the stage with incredible bandmates and bringing joy to fans across the globe. His style was unmatched, influenced by the greats like Buddy Rich, Ginger Baker and John Bonham, and his passion for the craft was evident until the very end.

Riley's family went on to say, "But Steve's greatest legacy was his role as a loving husband and caring father. At home, he was more than just a rocker – he was a Boston sports fanatic, a World War II buff and an avid reader. As much as he loved being on the road, nothing brought him more joy than coming home to his family. Steve is survived by his wife and son, as well as his brothers Michael and Daniel."

Born in Revere, Massachusetts in 1956, Riley moved out to California in the '70s — after graduating high school — to pursue music as a full-time career. His first high-profile gig was playing with a reunited version of Steppenwolf, though that did not last very long as the band broke up the same year they began. He eventually joined Kneel, but only recorded one album with the band — 1985's The Right to Rock — before leaving to play in yet another legendary band... W.A.S.P.

After two studio albums and one live record, Riley exited W.A.S.P. to join L.A. Guns, replacing previous drummer Nickey "Beat" Alexander, even playing on one track of the band's debut self-titled album, making him a legacy member. Riley would go on to play on a total of 15 L.A. Guns albums, as well as the band's upcoming 2024 project, The Dark Horse.