Matthew Perry Death Investigation Leads to New Details About 'Friends' Star's Passing

Questions still remain about the death of Matthew Perry, the Friends sitcom legend who died on Saturday. The actor, age 54, was found dead in Los Angeles in what the initial TMZ report characterized as an "apparent drowning." Now, more details about Perry's death have come to light.

As the news broke, we knew Perry died at a jacuzzi in a LA residence, but we did not know who found him, whose home it was and what Perry was doing in the hours ahead of his death. TMZ's update to their initial report clears up these unknowns. On Saturday morning, Perry engaged in two hours of pickleball. Following that physical activity, he returned to his own residence. Upon arrival, he sent his assistant, whose name has not been disclosed, out on errands.

Two hours later, the assistant returned to Perry's home, where the Friends actor was unresponsive in the house's jacuzzi. The assistant proceeded to call 911. First responders soon arrived, and they declared Perry deceased. No drugs were found at the scene, and, per CBS affiliate KCAL News, no signs of trauma were present.

"Due to the celebrity status of Mr. Perry, Detectives from Robbery Homicide Division responded to the scene and conducted a preliminary investigation," a police rep told KCAL.

On Saturday night, Perry's family members — including his dad John Bennett Perry, his mother Suzanne Morrison, and his Dateline host stepfather Keith Morrison — arrived at the residence and were seen talking with police in Getty Images photographs. The family issued a statement to PEOPLE on Sunday about the Chandler Bing actor's passing.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the statement read. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Authorities have not declared an official cause of death as of press time. Drowning and/or cardiac arrest appear to be the likely causes, based on initial findings.