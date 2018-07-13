Friday the 13th Isn’t the Only Day These Celebrities Have Whacky Superstitions

If you are spooked by the number 13, avoid walking beneath ladders, and think that knocking on wood will keep bad things from happening, you are in good company. Because it turns out that celebrities are just like us when it comes to superstitions.

While not every celebrity suffers from paraskevidekatriaphobia, or a fear of Friday the 13th, a number of our favorite musicians, actors, models, and sports stars are afflicted with similar superstitions that have them partaking in silly rituals, carrying good luck charms, and even brandishing the lucky, or unlucky, number 13 on their skin.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum may be known for her white teeth that she flawlessly shows off during photo shoots, but she has also become known for another set of teeth. Klum has talked about her odd superstition of carrying around baby teeth in multiple interviews, claiming that they are her good luck charm.



“Well, I don’t, like, advertise it I did show somebody once and it fell under the seat and the flight attendant came over and he’s like, ‘Can I help you?’ and I was like, `Yeah, I’m just looking for my teeth.’ And he’s like, `Oh.’ I had to find it —it’s not good luck if I leave the [teeth] on the plane,” she told Entertainment Weekly in 2003.

Taylor Swift

While most people hold some fear around the number 13, it is known as a good luck charm for singer Taylor Swift, who used to write the number on her hand before concerts. Although the lucky number may seem unlucky to most, Swift opened up about the significance behind 13.

“I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first #1 song had a 13-second intro,” she told MTV. “Every time I’ve won an award I’ve been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter. Basically whenever a 13 comes up in my life, it’s a good thing.”



The singer recently brought back the number 13 for her 13th show on her Reputation tour.

Megan Fox

Flying can be scary for anyone, even Megan Fox, but the actress has one surefire way to keep any plane that she is on from crashing: listening to Britney Spears.



“I developed a fear of flying when I turned 20. All of a sudden I got afraid to get on airplanes. I had to come up with ways to deal with it,” Fox said during an appearance on Conan. “I know for a fact it’s not my destiny to die listening to a Britney Spears album. So I always put that on in my iPhone when I’m flying because it won’t crash as long as I’ve got Britney on.”

Jennifer Aniston

Another celeb with a fear of flying is Jennifer Aniston, though the Friends alum has found a superstitious hack to her phobia.



“If I walk on to an airplane, I always have to go on with my right foot first and tap the outside of the plane,” she told The Insider. “I have always done it for luck. Someone told me to do it and I don’t remember when that was. But it’s kinda stuck.”

James McAvoy

Scottish actor James McAvoy is known for fighting off bad guys onscreen, but even he is susceptible to superstitions in the hopes of bringing himself good luck. The Atonement star previously told PopCrunch that he wards off bad luck by saying “white rabbit” to the first person he sees on the first of every month. He reportedly learned the trick from his grandmother, and the saying, along with a variation of others, is believed to originate from either England or North America.

Kit Harington

Plenty of kids have lucky stuffed animals or lucky blankets when they are young, but Kit Harington’s attachment to a lucky item takes the form of a pen.



“I’ve got a lucky pen — it’s one I’ve had since I was a kid, and I carry it everywhere. And I haven’t lost it yet, I’ve lost everything else,” Harington told Conde Nast Traveler in 2012, revealing that he also has several other superstitions. “I’m kind of OCD, actually. Every time I get on a plane I have to touch the outside of the plane three times before I get in.”



Hopefully his onscreen counterpart, Jon Snow, is carrying that lucky pen during the battle against the Night King.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams did not rise to the top of the tennis rankings without a little bit of luck, at least according to Williams herself. The star tennis player reportedly has an extensive pre-game ritual, which includes tying her shoelaces a certain way, bouncing the ball five times before her first serve and two times before her second, wearing the same pair of socks during a tournament, and bringing her shower sandals to the court.

Victoria Beckham

If a Spice Girls world tour ends up happening, expect Posh Spice to be traveling with her crystals.



“I’m a very spiritual person. I travel with my crystals. I’ve got all different colors. It’s just something that I’m into,” Victoria Beckham told Us Weekly in 2011. “I am quite a superstitious person. I don’t walk under a ladder. If I see a magpie, I salute.”

Chris Martin

Taking a stage to perform in front of thousands of concertgoers can be nerve-wracking for even the most practiced performers, but Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin revealed that he combats those nerves with a tried and true pre-performance ritual.



“For me, there are about 18 things I have to do before I can go out to perform — most of them are too ridiculous to repeat! One is I have to brush my teeth before I go on stage, otherwise I just don’t feel smart,” he told the Melbourne Herald Sun in 2009.

Cameron Diaz

She may not be superstitious when it comes to Friday the 13th, but Cameron Diaz does have one superstition that she cannot avoid.



“I knock on wood all day long…constantly,” she told Cosmopolitan in 2000. “But I’ve also flown on Friday the 13th in a storm with a black cat on my lap, so I’m not that superstitious.”