‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot Actor Involved in Traffic Accident That Kills Man

Fresh Prince reboot actor Adrian Holmes was reportedly involved in a fatal traffic accident that left one man dead. According to TMZ, on Monday, Holmes was driving southbound on freeway 110 at around 7:35 p.m. PT when he hit a man who was lying in the road. Sources told the outlet that Holmes couldn’t avoid hitting the man, and neither could the driver of the vehicle behind him.

After being struck by the second vehicle, the man’s body was knocked into the next lane and hit by a third vehicle. Police are reportedly investigating why the unidentified man, who suffered fatal injuries, was on the road. At this time, authorities do not believe that drugs or alcohol were a factor with the drivers involved in the accident. There is no indication that any criminal charges are being considered. There is also no word on whether or not drugs or alcohol was a factor with the victim.

Holmes is currently set to star as Uncle Phillip Banks in Peacock’s . Titled Bel-Air, the show is set in modern-day America and is a serialized one-hour dramatic analog of the ’90s sitcom that leans into the original fictional premise: young Will Smith’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. Newcomer Jabari Banks will star as Will in the series, taking on the modern incarnation of a role made famous by Smith.

Based on the hit viral video by Morgan Cooper — which reimagined that comedy series as an emotional drama — Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show. Cooper will direct, co-write and serve as co-executive producer alongside writer, showrunner and executive producer Chris Collins (The Man in the High Castle, The Wire). Smith is serving as an executive producer on the series.

In a previous statement, Smith said, “18 months ago, a young filmmaker from Kansas City [Cooper] uploaded a video on YouTube reimagining The [Fresh Prince of Bel-Air] for present-day as a DRAMA! Everybody sent it to me. It was outstanding. I had NEVER envisioned revisiting the Banks family in this way. We knew this was special, so we called [Collins] and asked him to lead the team (he wrote on The Wire) and he said YES! Months of writing, developing and pitching… and now it’s happening. Bel-Air got a TWO SEASON order, debuting in 2021 on [NBC’s] streaming service [Peacock]. Morgan Cooper and Chris Collins, you are THE TRUTH!!”