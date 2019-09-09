‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Star John Wesley Dead at 72, Social Media Mourns

It was recently reported that former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star John Wesley passed away at the age of 72, and social media users have since been mourning the late actor’s death. According to Variety, Wesley’s family confirmed his passing, explaining that he died after a long fight with multiple myeloma. His manager, Gerry Pass, issued a statement on Wesley’s passing, saying, “John Wesley was a gift to the world, for his kindness and grace are immortalized in his works of theatre, TV and film. I am heartbroken to have lost a dear friend today.” While he is well-known for his role as Dr. Hoover on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Wesley also appeared in other TV shows such as Fraiser and The Jefferson’s, as well as films like Stop, Or My Mom Will Shoot and Big Fish.

Fans of Wesley have been tweeting out memorials and messages of sympathy, with one writing,”How sad Prayers to the family R.I.P.”

“Rest in Peace, John,” another fan wrote, then adding the praying hands emoji.

We’re sad to hear of the death of #JohnWesley (1947–2019), a familiar face for more than 50 years. TV credits include: THE JEFFERSONS, 227, MARTIN, MARRIED WITH CHILDREN Film: 48 HOURS (1982), MISSING IN ACTION 2 (1985), THE LITTLE RASCALS (1994)https://t.co/xPj7BTcdIw — getTV (@gettv) September 8, 2019

“We are honored to have had John Wesley at our festival. Farewell dear man. Journey well. We send our love with you. Thank you, John,” the Hollywood Women’s Film Festival organization tweeted.

“We send our love to John’s family and to our beloved Michael Learned, our friend Producer Gerry Pass and the entire cast and crew,” the group added.

John Wesley who appeared in films such as Hang ‘Em High , Nuts and Stop! or my mom will shoot has died aged 72 – RIP pic.twitter.com/CE6jBAWw1m — We Love Movies !!! 🎬 (@MoviePolls4U) September 9, 2019

“I actually cried reading the article only [because] his work was so moving and level of shows and tv is astonishing to say the least. Rest easy former army veteran may you find peace,” a fan wrote in a Facebook comment.

“I don’t remember the character he played on Fresh Prince but it was a bit sad to read as I myself have been battling Multiple Myeloma since May 2018,” someone else said. “R.I.P Brother , I hope I can make it to 72,”

RIP To Former Fresh Prince of Bel Air Actor John Wesley Died due to Cancer you will be forever missed #RIPJohnWesley pic.twitter.com/IQvSX0DQpe — ChampReigns (@RealChampReigns) September 9, 2019

At this time, it does not appear that any of the main Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast members have commented on Wesley’s death.