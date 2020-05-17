Fred Willard Mourned by 'Roseanne' Co-Star Michael Fishman

✖

Hollywood continues to mourn the loss of actor Fred Willard, who died on Friday at the age of 86. Many of those who worked with Willard during his lengthy career, such as his Roseanne co-star Michael Fishman, have spoken out about the news. Shortly after the news was reported on Saturday, Fishman took to Twitter in order to pay tribute to the late star.

Fishman posted a throwback photo from Willard's days on Roseanne in his message. He wrote that the actor was an "amazingly talented" individual and that they got to share some lovely moments together on the set of the sitcom. Fishman concluded his post by issuing his condolences fo Willard's friends and family. The Conners star isn't the only Roseanne alum who has spoken out about the news of Willard's death, as Martin Mull and Roseanne Barr have also commented on the sad report.

Fred Willard was amazingly talented. Every week we shared together on Roseanne he was kind, funny, and caring. My condolences to his friends and family pic.twitter.com/tf0fBw30Uk — Michael Fishman (@ReelMFishman) May 16, 2020

"He was absolutely, unconditionally original," Mull told Variety on Saturday. Mull worked with Willard on Fernwood 2 Night as well as on Roseanne in the 1990s. "He worked so spontaneously. He had such a closet that he could go to. It was just remarkable. You never knew where he was going to go. He didn't tip it." He added, "The character was always the joke for him. He was such a delight to work with."

Barr also issued a tribute to Willard on Twitter. She wrote, "RIP Fred Willard! A great comic and a great person." Barr's post has prompted many Twitter users to comment with their own favorite memories of the late actor. And those fans had nothing but kind words to say about Willard, as many commented to write that he was a lovely person and an extraordinary talent.

Willard's daughter, Hope Willard, confirmed the news of his death on Saturday. Her confirmation came shortly after Jamie Lee Curtis, who is married to Willard's longtime collaborator Christopher Guest, broke the news on Twitter. According to the late actor's daughter, Willard passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday night. She wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end. We loved him so very much! We will miss him forever."