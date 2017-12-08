Four Geeks and a Freak Help Judd Apatow Celebrate 50th Birthday

Judd Apatow was surrounded by Freaks and Geeks on his 50th birthday. Cast members from Apatow’s cult classic comedy reunited at Largo, a comedy club in Los Angeles, for the director’s birthday celebration.

4 geeks and a freak. 😂 HAPPY BIRTHDAY JUDD! THANK YOU for giving us all the best job of all time when we were too young & dumb to know how good we had it. ❤️ 📸 by @gabesachs OBVIOUSLY. A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Dec 6, 2017 at 2:36pm PST

Busy Philipps shared a photo on Thursday with Apatow and other Freaks and Geeks stars Samm Levine, John Francis Daley and Martin Starr. “4 geeks and a freak,” she wrote in the caption. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY JUDD! THANK YOU for giving us all the best job of all time when we were too young & dumb to know how good we had it.”

Apatow created the comedy, and although it ran only for one season from 1999-2000, many now call it ahead of its time.

Others like Seth Rogen, James Franco, Jason Segel and Linda Cardellini also starred on the show.

Last fall, Franco suggested a high school reunion for a reboot of the show — but the idea didn’t gain much traction, despite the recent influx of ’90s TV reboots and revivals.