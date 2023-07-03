Frankie Julia Hough, Pregnant Actress, Dies in Car Crash

Pregnant actress Frankie Julia Hough has died in a fatal car crash. The former Hollyoaks actress was killed after her vehicle was stuck by a speeding driver on the M66 near Manchester in May. She was reportedly 18 weeks pregnant at the time of her passing. Hoguh was 38.

The fatal collision occurred at around 3:10 p.m. local time on May 13. Hough was traveling along the M66 with her two sons, 9-year-old Tommy and 2-year-old Rocky, and her 4-year-old nephew, when she pulled into the hard shoulder to answer a phone call, police coroners' officer Tracy Bunn said during a pre-inquest hearing held at Rochdale Coroners' Court in late May, per the Daily Mail. While her vehicle was pulled onto the shoulder, "a vehicle being driven at excessive speed lost control causing the vehicle to collide with the rear of Frankie's car, causing it to rotate and come to rest in the main carriageway," Bunn said.

Hough and the three other passengers were all transported to the hospital following the collision. The actress sadly passed away on May 15 of head injuries, a post mortem examination concluded. Her youngest son, Rocky, suffered minor injuries, with Tommy and Tobias suffering more severe injuries. They were still in the hospital at the time of the pre-inquest hearing. Accrington, Lancashire resident Adil Iqbal, 22, was charged with one offence of causing death by dangerous driving and two offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in connection to the crash. According to police, Iqbal was speeding and lost control of his BMW.

"She was the most amazing person, she had a heart of gold. She was a dedicated, fierce mother and she was a fighter for her kids. She was the best auntie. She was a shining light, she would protect her kids with everything she had," her brother-in-law Arron Welby said. "She was pregnant and was only just celebrating the week before with a baby shower when she found out she was having a little girl. It's just so sad."

Following her passing, a GoFundMe was created to support Hough's family. The page confirmed the tragic news that Hough "lost her fight and her and her unborn baby girl passed away," adding, "words cannot express what her family and friends are going through now, not to mention her poor boys who now have to grow up without their mummy and sister they never got to meet. This is devastating! Frankie touched the lives of so many with her beautiful kind soul! Heaven has gained a true angel! May she rest in eternal peace with her baby girl!" The page has raised more than $52,000.