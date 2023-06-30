Alan Arkin, Oscar-Winning Actor, Dead at 89

Alan Arkin, the legendary actor who won an Academy Award and Tony Award, has died. He was 89 years old. Arkin's death was confirmed by his sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony, who issued a statement to PEOPLE. The cause of death was not revealed.

"Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man," the sons said in the statement. "A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed." Arkin was most recently seen in the Netflix series The Kominsky Method with Michael Douglas, earning Emmy nominations in 2019 and 2020. He is known for his role as Edwin Hoover in the 2006 film Little Miss Sunshine. Arkin won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in the movie despite being on screen for only 14 minutes.

In his career, Arkin was nominated for four Academy Awards. He earned Best Actor nominations for his work in The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming, and The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter. And in 2013, Arkin earned a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his role in Argo which also starred Ben Affleck. Arkin's other notable film credits include Wait Until Dark, Popi, Catch-22, Edward Scissorhands, Grosse Point Blank and Get Smart.

Arkin also had a successful television career. Along with The Kominsky Method, Arkin also starred in Escape for Sobibor, The Pentagon Papers and BoJack Horseman. Arkin earned six Emmy Nominations in his career, including a Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series for an appearance on Chicago Hope. Arkin was also skilled in the theatre world, earning a Tony Award for his work in the play Enter Laughing in 1963. 10 years later, Arkin earned a Tony nomination for Best Direction in a Play for The Sunshine Boys.

Arkin was born in Brooklyn, New York on March 26, 1934, but grew up in Los Angeles. After finishing high school, Arikin attended multiple colleges and dropped out of at least three. He then had a brief music career with a folk group called The Tarriers before joining the Second City improvisational comedy group in 1960. Arkin is survived by his wife Suzanne Newlander, who he married in 1996. He shares his sons, Adam and Matthew, with his first wife Jeremy Yaffe and shares his third son Anthony with his second wife Barbara Dana.