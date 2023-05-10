Francia Raisa's Dad Reveals Alleged Reason for Selena Gomez Feud

Francia Raísa stopped speaking with Selena Gomez after she gave her a kidney because Gomez wouldn't stop drinking, according to Raisa's dad, El Cucuy. About five months ago, El Cucuy, a famous Spanish radio host, appeared on the Spanish news show Primer Impacto and elaborated on what happened between the two former friends. He was asked in the interview why his daughter wasn't included in Gomez's documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. He told the outlet via TMZ that what happened between them was no secret and that love, money, and fame can all lead to such things. El Cucuy then explained that Gomez and Raisa were at odds because Gomez was drinking. Raisa told Gomez that she had not given her a kidney, so she could drink and damage it. In the March 10 episode of Apple TV+'s Dear…Gomez praised Raisa, sharing, "I will never ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia."

She added, "The idea of someone not even second-guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming." Gomez recalled when Raísa consented to be tested to find out if she could help. Within just three days, the pair found they were a perfect match. "It was one of those moments where I felt watched over," Gomez explained. "I know I was so, so, so lucky. I understand that that doesn't happen for a lot of people and I know the outcome of some of those situations and how serious they are, so I do not take it lightly that it's happened to me that way." Gomez and Raísa have received matching tattoos with the kidney transplant date since the donation took place in June 2017.

Gomez also publicly expressed her gratitude and appreciation for Raísa while accepting Billboard's 2017 Woman of the Year award at Billboard's Women in Music event. "To be honest," she said, "I think Francia should be getting this award because she saved my life." Gomez became a target of criticism last year when some fans thought she didn't value her friendship with Raísa enough. In response to Gomez's statement to Rolling Stone in November 2022 that Taylor Swift is the "only friend" she has in the music industry, Raísa allegedly commented on a post about the story posted on the E! News Instagram account by using the word "interesting," a comment she has since deleted. Afterward, Gomez commented on a TikTok video, "Sorry I didn't mention every person I know." It is unknown when Gomez filmed her Dear... episode, but she expressed gratitude for her relationship with Raísa. "I think it had to happen the way that it did in order for me to get to where I am," Gomez said. "I was meant to go through it to do something for others."