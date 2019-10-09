Former ‘Today’ Host Matt Lauer Resurfaces in Daughter’s TikTok Videos Amid New NBC Colleague Rape Allegations

As new details emerge in the sexual assault allegations against Matt Lauer, he has appeared in his daughter’s Tik Tok videos online. The former Today Show anchor can be seen dancing and lip-syncing in the clip, even as his former colleague Brooke Nevils renews her accusations against him. Some are now speculating that Lauer participated in the videos to soften his public image.

Lauer was fired from The Today Show back in November of 2017, as multiple allegations of sexual assault, harassment and misconduct piled up against him. The news anchor all but fled from public life, with little comment at the time. Lauer reportedly began spending as much time as possible with his kids, and now videos from his daughter, Romy Lauer’s Tik Tok account show him in full on dad-mode.

“Hey yo, famous relative check!” The teenager says in one video, before showing pictures of Lauer alongside clips of him sitting around the house, set to a rap song.

Another video shows Lauer lip-syncing a scene from Avengers: Endgame, playing the part of the villain, Thanos. His daughter sits beside him, lip-syncing a rap song. Yet another one shows he and Romy lip-syncing a show tune duet and dancing around the house.

On social media, some have commented that it seems like Lauer and his daughter are trying to change his public image with the video, making him look like a harmless, “goofy” father figure again, rather than a violent sexual offender. However, many feel that the videos are more strange than anything else, as they are not ready to see Lauer living his normal life just yet.

The videos are resurfacing just as the first revelation from Ronan Farrow’s new book emerge. Catch and Kill is due out next week, and according to a report by Variety, it contains an interview with Nevils about her encounters with Lauer. In it, Nevils claims that Lauer sexually assaulted her in his hotel room at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. She describes the scene in horrific, graphic terms, but Lauer is still denying her story.

Lauer responded to the early-released passages of the book with an open letter, sent to Variety by his lawyer. It says that the “affair” with Nevils was “extramarital, but consensual,” and that Lauer has “previously admitted to having” it.

“It is categorically false, ignores the facts, and defies common sense,” Lauer adds.

Farrow’s book, Catch and Kill, is on shelves everywhere on Tuesday, Oct. 15.