Former ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Jason Momoa Shaves Beard, and Fans Are So Confused Right Now

After seven years of growing it out, Jason Momoa has shaved his beard.

The actor, best known for his roles as Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones and the titular role in Aquaman, both of which he donned his iconic beard in, took to YouTube on Wednesday to debut his new clean-shaven look, revealing that he had shaved the very beard that he hasn’t so much as touched since 2012.

“Goodbye DROGO, AQUAMAN, DECLAN, BABA!” Momoa captioned the video. “I’m shaving this beast off, it’s time to make a change. A change for the better…for my kids, for your kids, the world. Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet. Let’s clean up our oceans and our land. Join me on this journey. Let’s make a switch to INFINITELY RECYCLABLE aluminum. Water in cans, NOT plastic.

The new fresh-faced aesthetic was all in the name of a good cause, however, as Momoa revealed in the video that he was raising awareness of the benefits of using recyclable aluminum cans instead of plastic bottles.

“I just want to do this to bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet,” he said. “About 75 percent of all aluminum that’s ever been used is still in circulation today and it’s 100 percent recyclable, so you drink the can and in about 60 days, it’ll be back. 100 percent infinitely recyclable.”

“I’m on a quest. My journey,” he explained. “I got something new that I want to show you. Still alkaline sparkling spring water. Still water, but I feel good about it, so I’m gonna recycle this and know that we can recycle it. It can be a can in 60 days. The rest of its life.”

Although promoting a good cause, many fans were more focused, and perhaps even a bit distraught, over his new look.

“Jason Momoa just shaved his beard off and now nothing makes sense in this world,” one person wrote.

“Jason Momoa shaved his beard off i swear to god if he doesn’t glue that [motherf—er] back on,” another fan wrote.

“Jason Momoa has shaved off his beard for the shooting of DUNE and instantly became twenty years younger,” wrote a third. “Dude’s gonna outlive us all.”