Former ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Jason Momoa Reveals No Beard Throwback Photo and Who Is This Guy?

Former Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa shared a throwback photo on Instagram this week from before he grew his now-infamous beard.

Momoa has a long history of playing strong, burly men on TV and movies, but even he once had a baby face. On Friday the actor posted a picture of himself from his early 20s, where his face is clean-shaven. It shows him sitting sideways on the seat of a parked motorcycle, holding a beer in one hand and a cigarette in the other. Momoa wears a bright pink shirt and a distant, hazy expression.

“My beautiful amazing lovee friend [Pantera Sarah] who basically [saved] me through my early 20s sent me this pic of me on my everyday girl [Harley Davidson],” Momoa wrote with five laughing-crying emojis. “Never had a car unfortunately it got stolen in LA and insurance f—ed me but I truly believe if she wasn’t taken from me I would have hurt myself.”

“So I stayed with MABEL my first love 57pan,” Momoa went on. “Ride the old girls #Elvislover #pinklover HARLEY’S for life Her name was Pricilla. Aloha, J.”

“PS f— smoking I was stupid,” Momoa added.

Momoa’s Justice League costar Henry Cavil was one of the first to respond to the post, writing: “That’s a nice bike!!” The two actors helped launch DC Comics’ shared movie universe, for which the future is now uncertain. Still, Momoa became a household name this winter when he starred in Aquaman.

Momoa was well on his name to global stardom even before that. The actor had a memorable role in Season 1 of Game of Thrones as Khal Drogo, the Dothraki horselord who married Daenerys Targaryen. The Khal was a fierce warrior intent on being the first Dothraki to sail west, hoping to help his wife reconquer Westeros. Instead, he was killed by a healer he had taken as a slave.

Although his character died in Season 1, Momoa remained associated with Game of Thrones. He attended many events for the series over the years, including the Season 8 red carpet premiere last month in New York City. When Momoa was spotted visiting the set last year, many fans hoped he would show up in the series one more time before it was over.

As of Sunday, we know for sure that he did not. Game of Thrones came to a close for good this week, and the Khal was not there to help Daenerys achieve her dream. However, last fall series alum Sean Bean told The Hollywood Reporter that he and other former cast members had filmed a retrospective to air after the show was over. That could include Momoa, and it could be referring to the documentary airing next week.

Next weekend, HBO will air a feature-length documentary on the making of Season 8 titled Game of Thrones: The Last Watch in the place of the series. It airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. The next novel in the series is expected soon, although no release date has been announced yet.