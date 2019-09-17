Former Fox News Host Megyn Kelly Reacts to Charlize Theron’s ‘Bombshell’ Transformation

The teaser trailer released of the new film Bombshell portrays the real-life events of the fall of Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes at the hand of former Fox News personality Megyn Kelly along with more than 20 women, after accusing him of sexual harassment. Kelly had few words as she reacted to the news that Charlize Theron would be playing the role of her in the upcoming movie.

“She seems smart, seems like a good mom, so I could do worse,” she said in a video obtained by the Daily Mail.

The scandal took place in a pre-#MeToo era that stirred up question among women across the board — a movement that eventually led to #MeToo. In the trailer, Theron [Megyn Kelly], along with actresses Nicole Kidman [Gretchen Carlson] and Margot Robbie [Kayla Pospisil], all enter an elevator at different times while each one sits in silence. The lack of communication is chilling to watch as it tells of how women have been trained to stay silenced in the face of work place sexism.

Kidman said she was debating on whether to take on the roll or not, but after a few encouraging words from Meryl Streep, she decided to move forward with it.

“I asked her on the set of Big Little Lies and she was like, ‘No, you have to do it,’” she said during an interview with E! at New York Fashion week.

As for Kelly, she mentioned that she would have someone in particular watch it first before the 48-year-old would consider seeing it. “I’m going to let someone who loves me watch it first and tell me if I should see it or not,” she said.

While there is a bit of skepticism, she is gushing over the fact that there’s already Oscar buzz surrounding the film, which is slated to hit theaters in December.

Kelly has been spending a lot of time with family and friends now that her and hands are free after being ousted out of her show Megyn Kelly Today when she said racial comments on live television during a discussion she was having with her guests regarding Halloween costumes and blackface. However, she is being asked on whether she would consider moderating the presidential debate, to which she responded with, “You think they can handle me?”