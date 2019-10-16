Food Network Chef Carl Ruiz’s Official Cause of Death Release Has Twitter in Mourning Again

Food Network chef Carl Ruiz‘s official cause of death was recently released and it being attributed to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which is a build-up of fats, cholesterol and other substances in the arteries and causes a restriction on blood flow. The news was shared by TMZ, and has Twitter users morning the late chef’s death again.

“[Oh my God]! It’s Sooo Sad,” one fan tweeted. “I always watch the cooking shows, RIP CHEF.” While another added, “Oh no he was my favourite to watch.”

“My Father dropped dead of a Massive MI at 44 in 1983! I thought we had come so much further in early detection ! Maybe he hadn’t any symptoms? This is so sad because it could have been treated,” another user offered.

Ruiz passed away in September, with his restaurant La Cubana issuing a statement that read, “On behalf of the La Cubana family, with heavy hearts, we are deeply saddened to share the passing of our beloved Executive Chef Carl Ruiz. No words can fully express our sadness at the sudden loss of our dear friend and brother. Beyond his immense culinary talent, Carl’s larger-than-life personality never failed to entertain, enlighten, and uplift every person he encountered along his #Ruizing adventures.”

“His fierce intellect and infectious humor knew no bounds,” the statement added. “He was a mighty force of down home Cuban cuisine, and lived life to the fullest, just as he cooked — with “dancing always” as the most important ingredient. Here at La Cubana, Carl paid proud tribute to his Cuban roots each night, and it is here that Carl’s legacy, undeniable spirit and passion for his culture will live on. We hope we make you proud, Carlito.”

“To honor the work you loved so much Chef, La Cubana will continue your work in establishing The Carl Ruiz Scholarship Foundation for aspiring chefs,” the statement concluded. “We love you! You are already missed. Rest easy.”

One of Ruiz’s close friends — and fellow chef — Guy Fieri also commented on the untimely passing of his peer, tweeting, “I’m heartbroken that my friend chef Carl Ruiz is gone. I have no words to describe what a great friend he was to me and my family. His ability to make me laugh and smile under any circumstances was only outshined by his talent as a chef.”

Ruiz was 44 years old at the time of his death.