Mandy Moore ‘Absolutely Baffled’ by President Trump’s Speech

Mandy Moore took to Twitter to share a few scathing words about President Donald Trump’s speech following Wednesday’s Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead.

I am absolutely baffled watching the President speak about the tragedy in #parkland and not ONE word about guns. Shameful. My blood is boiling. Something has to change. Bring on the midterms so we can use our power to vote out politicians who continue to do nothing. — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) February 15, 2018

The This Is Us actress wrote that her “blood was boiling” upon hearing that the president didn’t mention guns or gun reform once during his speech.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am absolutely baffled watching the President speak about the tragedy in #parkland and not ONE word about guns. Shameful. My blood is boiling. Something has to change. Bring on the midterms so we can use our power to vote out politicians who continue to do nothing,” she wrote.

In his speech, a stoic Trump focused on mental health and school security, but didn’t mention gun laws.

“We are committed to working with state and local leaders to secure our schools and tackle the difficult issue of mental health,” the president said.

On Wednesday, a former student opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, killing 17 people and wounding 14 others, according to authorizes. The 19-year-old suspected shooter, Nikolas Cruz, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Trump pledged federal help to the Florida community reeling from the murders and said he would travel to Parkland to coordinate the federal response. He urged Americans to answer “hate with love” and “cruelty with kindness.”

“We are all joined together as one American family and your suffering is our burden also,” he said.

I’m just not sure what it’s going to take before we come together to enact common sense gun reform. Let’s heed the words of these brave survivors speaking truth in the face of unspeakable tragedy. Enough is enough. #PrayForParkland https://t.co/5IQeJMUEX6 — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) February 15, 2018

Earlier on Thursday, Moore wrote that she’s “just not sure what it’s going to take before we come together to enact common sense gun reform. Let’s heed the words of these brave survivors speaking truth in the face of unspeakable tragedy. Enough is enough.”

Moore is not the only one calling out the president for avoiding the topic of guns after the massacre. British journalist Piers Morgan also called out Trump Wednesday night.

The media personality, who has been criticized for seeming to go soft on Trump during an interview in 2017, had some hard words for the president after the school shooting.

“Three of the 10 worst mass shootings in American history have happened in your 1st year, Mr President [Donald Trump],” Morgan tweeted. “What are you going to do about it?”

Three of the 10 worst mass shootings in American history have happened in your 1st year, Mr President @realDonaldTrump.

What are you going to do about it? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 14, 2018

Morgan also shared a portion of his interview with Trump, in which Morgan pushed the president on the topic of gun violence. In the interview, Morgan brings up Stephen Paddock, the man accused of killing 58 people during a mass shooting in Las Vegas in October 2017.

Morgan mentioned that Paddock allegedly purchased 55 guns legally in the year prior to the shooting.

Trump responded, “Well, we do have gun control laws and this sick person — he was a sicko. I mean that’s the big problem — they’re sick people … If he didn’t have a gun, he would have a bomb, or would have something else.”