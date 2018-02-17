‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Makes Plea Following Florida High School Shooting

Blue Blood star Donnie Wahlberg is sending a message of love to his followers following the tragic school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Wahlberg took to Twitter Friday to share a non-political reaction to the tragedy, hoping society can learn to choose love over hate.

“In the face of hate… [Spread Love And Love Will Spread,” Wahlberg tweeted. “It’s not the only choice. Just the best one.” He added along with a red heart emoji.

Wahlberg, who was a founding member of the boy band New Kids on the Block and now stars on the CBS crime drama as Danny Reagan, joins many celebrities who have taken to social media to express their sadness after 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Wednesday, killing 17 people.

Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik also shared a reaction to the shooting Saturday, albeit with a more political stance.

In a post shared to her Instagram on Saturday, Bialik told her fans that the U.S. needs to “throw out” the politicians “beholden to the gun lobby.”

The actress, who plays Amy Farrah Fowler on the hit CBS show re-posted a post from Every Town, a pro-gun control group that has earned the support of other celebrities this week.

“There are many things I want to say about mass shooting and [gun control] that a few posts on social media can’t convey,” the original post read. “I’m posting a video this weekend about actions we can all take as concerned citizens to make a positive change in our country. We can do this together.”

Bialik added, “Sick of leaders doing nothing to fight gun violence? So are we. Let’s work together and [Throw them out].”

Following the shooting on Wednesday, Bialik’s co-star Johnny Galecki also took to Instagram to call for change ot America’s gun laws.

“We spend much of our lives seeking to learn lessons from others who reap better results than we have. Why is it shameful or unpatriotic to suggest our government explore doing the same?” Galecki wrote in one post. “Especially when such a result may save lives and keep our children safe.”

On Friday, he said some fans were “outraged and threatened” by his posts. He told those who unfollowed him, “Good riddance.”

Kim Kardashian West, Jimmy Kimmel, Miley Cyrus, Sophia Bush and Sheryl Crow have all spoken out after shootings in Florida and Las Vegas.

Cruz, who was expelled from the school last year, has confessed to the tragedy. He was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.