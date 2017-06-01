‘Flip Or Flop’s’ Christina El Moussa’s Daughter Rocks Shirt With Saucy Statement

Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa is anything but boring and that has been passed down to the HGTV star’s daughter, who let the world know Thursday on Instagram that she is anything but basic.

The six-year old wore a shirt that said “Normal is boring” as her smiling mom stood behind her.

The 33-year-old mother of two captioned the photo in agreement, writing “Yes it is” with the hashtag “#normalisboring.”

It seems that there may be a message behind Taylor’s t-shirt.

Things have been anything but normal for the El Moussa family, who’ve been in the headlines almost constantly since a bizarre incident with Christina’s estranged husband Tarek, who brought the police to their Orange County home last summer.

Police responded to “a call of a possibly suicidal male with a gun” at the home of the stars. Soon after 11 p.m. police officers showed up, and a helicopter was eventually dispatched to locate Tarek.

After Tarek allegedly took a gun out of the house and ran up a hiking trail with it, he told cops that he was just “blowing off some steam” and had the gun in hand to protect himself from mountain lions and rattlesnakes.

After the scary incident the pair split in December and by January they had filed for divorce and the rest is history.

