Peek Inside ‘Flip or Flop’ Star Christina El Moussa’s $4.1M Newport Chateau

Christina El Moussa has had an amazing year! Not only did she tie the knot with Discovery Channel personality, Ant Anstead in a “winter wonderland” wedding last year, but she is gearing up for a new HGTV TV series called, Christina on the Coast.

While she is still filming Flip or Flop with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares two children, she has moved on up to a gorgeous four-bedroom, four-bath chateau in Newport Beach, California for a cool $4.1 million. In fact, the house was the sight of her wedding last winter and is the perfect oasis for the new bride and her family.

Take a virtual tour through the designer’s home — and see if it looks familiar when it’s featured on her upcoming show, Christina on the Coast, which will show her fix up her new house with her kids.

Poolside living

At $4.1 million, it’s clear that HGTV has been good to El Moussa; the price tag is double what she and Tarek paid for their old family home in 2013. But located near the Back Bay of Newport Beach and featuring a pristine swimming pool, the gated chateau has the curbside appeal to boot.

Great room

Inside the home, it’s clear it doesn’t need much work. With an open-floor plan concept, skylights and floor-to-ceiling windows let in as much natural California light as possible. Built in 1999 and remodeled in 2016, the home features hardwood floors throughout. But it appears El Moussa is scratching those and replacing them with something darker, according to an Instagram post from earlier this summer.

Kitchen

The recently-updated kitchen won’t need much work from El Moussa and her team, as it features professional grade appliances, tons of shelving and an oversized island that opens to the dining room and living spaces.

Master bedroom

The master suite looks more like a great room, featuring vaulted ceilings with large black-trim windows so as to capitalize on natural sunlight. Large French doors open to the backyard while a modern looking chandelier hangs from the ceiling. Stairs lead to a lofted area above the master suite, putting a fun twist on a typically predictable room.

In an Instagram post shared earlier this summer, El Moussa wrote that she and her team discovered mold beneath the wood flooring of the master bedroom. “Grateful my intuition said to remove the flooring without knowing it was growing stuff.. tbd where the leak started…” she wrote in July.

Master bath

The master suite includes a spacious bathroom — complete with a glass shower as well as a large tub. Jack and Jill sinks ensure enough space for El Moussa and her new beau, British TV personality Ant Anstead.

It will be interesting to see how much of the master suite El Moussa changes on her show, as it has already won an HGTV award for best bedroom and bathroom.

Bedroom

One of El Moussa’s two kids will get this fun bedroom which features two twin beds — perfect for sleepovers. It’s unlikely that 7-year-old daughter Taylor and 2-year-old son Brayden will share the room, as there are two others aside from this one and their mom’s waiting to be claimed.

Pool and patio

Surrounded by lush greenery, the patio, pool and hot tub were surely a deal breaker for the HGTV designer. Even if it looks picturesque now, El Moussa warned her Instagram followers that they might be seeing a totally different patio on the show.

“Since no drains were installed in the patio all water leaking to the right messed up the wood siding and electrical for built in bbq etc… which means bye bye outdoor kitchen, hello new proper concrete..” El Moussa lamented in the same post about the master bedroom.

Front view

Fans will get to catch all the home renovation action on Christina on the Coast in early 2019.

“The first episode is going to follow me house hunting for my new house and choosing it, and then fixing it up and moving the kids in,” El Moussa told PEOPLE this summer. After that, she’ll be “helping homeowners redesign their outdated properties into beautiful spaces,” she announced on Instagram.