Fleetwood Mac Backs out of Jazz Fest Appearance After Replacing Rolling Stones Due to Stevie Nicks Illness

Days after replacing the Rolling Stones as Jazz Fest headliners due to Mick Jagger‘s heart surgery, Fleetwood Mac is forced to go their own way, having also canceled their gig at the New Orleans festival.

The band announced Monday that Stevie Nicks, 70, is unable to perform at the May 2 gig as she recovers from a bout with the flu. In addition to Jazz Fest, the band’s remaining four shows of its U.S. and Canada tour are also affected.

“As an update to previous Fleetwood Mac posts regarding a band member illness, Stevie Nicks has the flu. While she is feeling better already, management has consulted with her doctors and have decided to reschedule the remaining four shows of their North American tour to allow for her full recovery,” a rep for the band said in a statement as per Rolling Stone.

“Due to sports playoff schedules and existing touring commitments in Europe and Australia, we are looking to move rescheduled cities (Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Calgary) to October/November 2019. Ticketholders will receive new dates and details shortly. Unfortunately the band will not be able to perform at Jazz Fest in New Orleans on May 2.”

Founding band member Mick Fleetwood apologized to fans in his own statement. “We are having more fun than ever on this current tour, but as we all know, touring life comes with its challenges,” Fleetwood said. “The flu has sidelined Stevie for a couple of weeks but she is on the mend and we look forward to getting back out on the road. We so apologize to the fans, but we are working on rescheduling.”

Due to the illness of Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac has just announced the postponement of four upcoming North American tour dates and their performance at Jazz Fest on May 2. Stay tuned for updates about May 2 talent and tickets. — New Orleans JazzFest (@jazzfest) April 8, 2019

The band had already postponed shows in Boston and Philadelphia originally scheduled for April 2 and April 5, respectively. Monday’s news confirmed that Monday’s performance in Toronto as well as concerts in Winnipeg, Edmonton and Calgary were also postponed.

The Rolling Stones had previously backed out of its Thursday, May 2 Jazz Fest gig due to Jagger’s health issues. On Friday, Jagger announced to fans via Twitter that he is doing “much better” following a heart valve surgery and is being well taken care of.

“Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend — and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job,” the 75-year-old said.

The Rolling Stones do not appear to have announced rescheduled tour dates.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty