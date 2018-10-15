First Look at Owen Wilson’s Reported Newborn Baby

Owen Wilson’s girlfriend, Varunie Vongsvirates gave birth last week, and she has just given fans a look at the baby whom many believe is Wilson’s third child.

Vongsvirates took to Instagram on Sunday with an adorable close-up baby photo. She captioned it with the baby girl’s name, Lyla Arayna Wilson, and her birthday — Oct. 9, 2018. The post only added to the theory among many that Wilson, an actor best known for movies like Marley & Me and The Wedding Crashers, is now a father three times over, since he has two children from previous relationships.

“My sweet little princess,” Vongsvirates wrote. “Lyla Aranya Wilson, born on 10-09-18.”

Sources close to Vongsvirates and Wilson have spoken to reporters from PEOPLE, claiming that Lyla is in fact their baby. Wilson’s representatives still have yet to comment on the stories or confirm the news, however.

Insiders said that Lyla was born at 6 pounds, 13 ounces, measuring 21 inches. Her middle name, Aranya, is reportedly Thai, honoring Vongsvirates’ father and his heritage.

Vongsvirates herself has also apparently claimed that Wilson is the father. Back in August, she posted a photo of herself with the actor at the premiere of his movie Father Figure on Instagram. A commenter at the time asked, “Owen Wilson is papa?” Vongsvirates responded, “Yes,” with a kissing-face emoji.

Still, Wilson’s team has been far more tight-lipped about the whole affair. Someone close to him told PEOPLE that “if a paternity test establishes that [Wilson] is the father of another child, he will fulfill all of his obligations to support his child.”

Vongsvirates herself has said that Wilson is just “private” about his family life. In an interview with Radar Online, she said that they had actually been dating for five years.

Wilson already has two sons, both from separate relationships. His oldest is 7-year-old Robert Ford, who he showed a video of on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last summer. Ford is from his relationship with Jade Duell, who he broke up with in 2011.

“Ford seems like he might even be a little stunt man in training,” Wilson said, as a clip showed the boy belly flopping right off of a diving board and into a pool. He added that Ford is “a big Jackie Chan fan.”

He also has 4-year-old Finn, with ex-girlfriend Finn Lindquist. Wilson isnotoriously private about his personal life, so little is known about his children or Wilson’s relationships with their mothers.