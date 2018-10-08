‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Star Jamie Dornan Reportedly Expecting Third Child With Wife

Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan is reportedly expecting a third child with his wife Amelia Warner.

According to the Daily Mail, a source close to the couple — who already have to young daughters — claimed that they “have another baby on the way.”

Coincidentally, Dornan recently appear on Ellen and shared a photo from one of his daughter’s birthday parties, and explained that he dressed up like Tigger for the occasion and maybe had one too many.

“Two years in a row, we’ve done Winnie the Pooh-themed parties. I’m drunk in that picture. That’s not early on, that’s after the kids had left,” Dornan joked. “There’s always lots of other Tiggers there, invariably, a lot of the other kids are Tiggers, but I’m the biggest Tigger.”

Earlier in 2018, Dornan spoke to Elle and stated that fatherhood has changed hs life far more than Fifty Shades of Grey has.

“My life has changed immeasurably since Fifty Shades. But not as a direct result of Fifty Shades. Four days before we started filming the first one, Millie and I had our first child,” he revealed. “Two weeks before filming the second and third films back to back, we had our second child.

“This crazy career transition—I guess I could only see it as something that took time away from my kids. It’s a job. A job that I love and that I find very rewarding. But it is just a job,” he added.

Interestingly, he shared at the time that his wife had still not seen the films and spoke about what it was like to work on a film series for many years of his life that she has not watched.

“I mean, I share the day. I talk about the job. She’s close with Dakota, and she’s close with Sam [Taylor-Johnson], who directed the first movie, and with the producers. She hasn’t seen it, but she’s included,” he said. “She just doesn’t feel the need to watch it.”

Finally, during his conversation with Elle, Dornan shared a little bit about his own father and what he learned from him.

“Dad wanted to be an actor. He failed his final exams at school; he failed the first year of university. His parents wanted him to be a doctor,” he shared. “Eventually, he fell in love with the idea once he specialized in obs and gynae. But when I dropped out of uni and said I wanted to be a model—but I kind of wanted to be in a band, but essentially I wanted to be an actor—he said, ‘Life’s not a race to the far end. You’ve got time.’”

The Daily Mail noted that Dornan and Warner have not commented on the new baby news themselves, but that it has reached out to his representation for comment.