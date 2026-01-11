Fetty Wap Just Got Out of Jail Early

America’s favorite one-eyed rapper was released from prison much earlier than expected.

Fetty Wap, known for his eponymous best-selling album that featured meteoric hit songs like “Trap Queen” and “679” when it released in 2015, was released from prison last Wednesday—three years earlier than expected.

The rapper, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, was sentenced in May 2023 to six years in prison after he was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Five years of post-release supervision were also included in his sentencing.

But it seems his time locked up has ended before the halfway mark. CNN reports that Maxwell was “transferred on January 7, 2026, from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Sandstone to community confinement,” according to a spokesperson from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons. The rapper’s publicist confirmed that he was now under house arrest until November 8, 2026.

“I want to thank my family, friends, and fans for the love, prayers, and continued support — it truly means everything to me,” Maxwell said in a statement. “Right now, my focus is on giving back through my community initiatives and foundation, supporting at-risk young children by expanding access to education, early tech skills, and vision care for young kids and students so they can show up as their best selves.”

Maxwell’s publicist Abesi Manyando said that the rapper gained a “deeper clarity” of how he wants to help his community during his incarceration and said he’s learned “how intentional he wants to be about creating pathways for long-term success – especially for at-risk youth,” noting that his priorities are “his family, fatherhood, music and being an asset to his community.”

Maxwell posted a photo on his Instagram story confirming his release, simply writing “home,” and then later posted the first photo of him post-incarceration on his feed.

“I’m committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most,” his statement continued.