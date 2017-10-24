Fergie Breaks Down About Ex Josh Duhamel in New Interview

Fergie got emotional talking about her split from husband Josh Duhamel.

During her interview on The Wendy Williams Show, which will air on Thursday, the singer revealed heartbreaking news about their relationship.

“It wasn’t my plan. I wanted to stay married forever,” she said.

In September, the couple announcing that they were ending their marriage after eight years.

“I love Josh, he’s the father of my child … You’re making me cry,” Fergie says to Wendy Williams of their 4-year-old son Axl Jack. “We forever have that project together and we’re doing the best we can.”

Williams explained that Fergie and Duhamel have been separated since February, but waited until September to publicly confirm their split. They wanted to figure out how their relationship will work outside of the public eye.

Their split comes as a surprise to many of their fans, but they have reportedly been going down different paths for a while. “They have been leading separate lives for a long time,” a source previously told PEOPLE in September.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” Fergie and Duhamel said in a joint statement to PEOPLE about their breakup. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”