Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy Have Been ‘Arguing’ Extensively Amid College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman’s involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal is reportedly taking a toll on her marriage to William H. Macy.

Sources say the couple is going through a rough patch ever since the Desperate Housewives star was arrested for being a part of the bribery scheme, which saw dozens involved in contributing funds to secure spots in top colleges in the U.S.

“Felicity and Bill have been arguing,” a source told Us Weekly Wednesday. “The biggest concern is Felicity’s criminal case and how this is impacting their daughter.”

The couple tied the knot in September 1997 and share daughters Sofia, 18, and Georgia, 17.

Huffman was arrested on March 12 for allegedly making a $15,000 “charitable contribution” to participate in a college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of Sofia. The actress also reportedly made arrangements to get involved in the same scheme with Georgia, though it appears they didn’t end up going through with it.

The source added Sofia “had no knowledge of the actions taken in regards to the improvement in her SAT test score.”

Huffman, along with Fuller House star Lori Loughlin, were indicted along with many others. Macy was notably not charged along with his wife, though documents associated with the investigation claim he participated in a consultation about the scam.

A source told the outlet that the Shameless star is “heartbroken” and has “been in tears” over the controversy.

As for Huffman, another source says the actress never “knew this would become so serious.

“[She hasn’t] fully grasped the extent of [her] alleged crimes or the possibility of prison time,” they added.

An earlier report by Radar claimed Macy disagreed with Huffman’s plans from the start.

“He knew she was up to something, but he disagreed with it from day one,” another source told press.

“He was against it and all the pressure. Instead, he wanted his daughter to take some time off and enjoy life for a bit to figure out what she wanted to do,” the source added. “But Felicity was manic about it. She was insistent, but he didn’t want any pressure for his daughter to go to school.”

Despite the alleged drama behind closed doors, Macy has stood by his wife throughout her legal woes. He was spotted holding hands with Huffman outside of the courtroom ahead of her latest court appearance. The actress will face more charges at a Boston federal court at the end of March.

Huffman could face time in prison if found guilty of her charges.