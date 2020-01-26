Felicity Huffman’s Two Week Sentence at ‘Club Fed’ Prison Blasted Again by Fans After Family Visits

Fans were furious over Felicity Huffman‘s light prison sentence all over again this weekend, as photos from her first family visit emerged. Huffman is serving a mere 13 days behind bars for her participation in the college admission bribery scandal, and even there she appears reasonably comfortable. This weekend, she got a visit from her husband and her daughter.

Huffman is staying at the Federal Correctional Institute in Dublin, California right now as part of her punishment for bribing her daughter’s way into college. The Desperate Housewives star was busted back in May along with dozens of other parents for hiring a fixer to funnel money into admission avenues for esteemed colleges. Huffman’s two-week sentence has already been reduced to 13 days, and some people are rolling their eyes at her treatment.

The minimum security prison where Huffman is being held jokingly called “Club Fed” by locals, who liken it more to a golf course than a prison. Huffman will spend her time there playing sports, doing arts and crafts and listening to music on devices the prison provides. She can even wander the grounds freely, as photos published by the Daily Mail show.

Huffman was spotted by photographers walking the grounds of FCI Dublin on Saturday, wearing a green jumpsuit, a white baseball cap and Under Armor sneakers. She was not even accompanied by guards as she wandered the property, enjoying a visit with her husband, William H. Macy, and her elder daughter Sophia.

“It is laughable that everyone is acting like Felicity Huffman is doing hard time,” one person tweeted. “She is on vacation and this too shall pass.”

“I think that justice has not been served,” added another. “Prison for profit is wrong. This is wealth plain and simple. Her sentence is like being forced to drink PSL and wearing uggs in 95° weather. She’s on vacation from life right now.”

Felicity Huffman showing for her 14 day sentence.. The mockery that is the criminal justice system.. #FelicityHuffman pic.twitter.com/BNFS1YIZBo — Oskaer (@Oskaer__13) October 15, 2019

“Ok, she faced up, she’s serving the time. Leave her alone,” countered a third person. “She’s done more than half the other people involved or that ever did it before. You think this is the first time it’s ever been done??? Yeah, right.”

Huffman’s daily schedule inside the prison includes lots of free time, where she is encouraged to pursue sports with other inmates or craft projects inside her “housing unit.” However, her time behind bars will not be the end of her punishment.

Huffman will spend a year on supervised release after her release next week. She is also expected to perform 250 hours of community service. Finally, she has been ordered to pay $30,000 in fines for her crime — twice what she paid to bribe her daughter’s way into college.