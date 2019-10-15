Felicity Huffman Reports to Prison to Serve 14-Day Sentence in College Admissions Scandal

Following her admission of guilt and subsequent sentencing in the Operation: Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, actress Felicity Huffman has officially reported to prison. Huffman will serve a 14-day sentence for the part she played in the highly controversial scandal. According to NBC News, the former Desperate Housewives star traveled about 40 miles east of San Francisco and surrendered to the proper authorities at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. She will be released a few days before Halloween, barring any unforeseen event that would allow her to be released sooner. The news outlet also noted that she will wear prison number 77806-112.

“Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions,” A representative for Huffman said in a statement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released,” the statement added.

Actress Felicity Huffman reported to federal prison in Dublin, California, on Tuesday to begin serving a two-week sentence for her role in the college admissions scam, a representative said. https://t.co/tQsFGYB0bz — CNN (@CNN) October 15, 2019

After being arrested, Huffman pleaded guilty to the charges against her, and then issued a statement in which she took full responsibility for her actions.

“I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney’s Office,” she said. “I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions.”

“I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues, and the educational community,” Huffman added. “I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

“My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life,” her statement concluded. “My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”

In addition to Huffman, former Full House actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are also implicated in the scandal. They have pleaded not guilty.