Felicity Huffman Reportedly Preparing for Major Interview Following Early Release From Prison

Felicity Huffman is out of prison, and television anchors are hoping to score her first sit-down interview. The Desperate Housewives star was released before the end of her 14-day sentence for her role in the nationwide college admissions scandal Friday, and a new report from TMZ says she was approached by CNN’s Anderson Cooper, CBS’ Gayle King, NBC’s Savannah Guthrie and ABC’s George Stephanopoulos to pitch an interview for after her stint behind bars.

The publication writes CBS’ pitch was less “salacious” than ABC and NBC’s.

Huffman reportedly listened to every pitch, but has not decided if she even feels comfortable enough to sit down with anyone for a conversation on the controversy. There are also rumors the actress might not speak out on her legal trouble at all.

Huffman was released after 11 days at the Federal Correction Institution in Dublin, California. Reports said she was released early as is normal policy for inmates set to be released on weekends. The actress’ sentence is not complete yet as she must pay a fine of $30,000 and perform 250 hours of community service.

The actress, who is married to Shameless star William H. Macy, pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy and fraud foraying $15,000 to boost her daughter Sophia’s SAT test scores.

A photo of Huffman wearing her prison uniform went viral while she was serving her sentence. FCI Dublin is a low-security, all-women facility in Alameda County southeast of Oakland, with a minimum-security satellite camp attached.

The actress shared an emotional statement during her sentencing hearing, where she apologized to the judge, her daughters and her husband.

“I am deeply ashamed of what I have done,” Huffman said, addressing the judge. “At the end of the day I had a choice to make. I could have said ‘no.’”

“I thought to myself turn around. Just turnaround,” she reportedly said in the court. She then broke down in tears adding, “and to my eternal shame, I didn’t.”

The actress described the talk she had with Sophia scheme news broke in March. Huffman said her daughter asked, “I don’t know who you are anymore mom? Why didn’t you think I could do it on my own?”

She revealed she was afraid and called herself “stupid,” before saying, “I take full responsibility. I will accept whatever punishment you give me.”

We’ll have to wait and see if Huffman chooses to sit down and talk about the scandal.