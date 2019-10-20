Felicity Huffman’s Prison Life Revealed

✖

As predicted, Felicity Huffman's life inside prison is going pretty well, all things considered. The actress is serving a two-week sentence in the Federal Correctional Institute in Dublin, California for her role in the college admissions bribery scandal earlier this year. Compared to other prisoners, she lives a relatively normal life.

Huffman is one of 1,227 inmates at FCI Dublin, which is considered a low-security prison for female criminals only. Things are already going well for her, according to a report by PEOPLE, as her sentence has been reduced from 14 days to 13 days. Huffman, 56, will be free by the end of the month.

In the meantime, Huffman is reportedly complying with the prison's daily schedule. That consists of a 5 a.m. wake up call every day, according to the inmate handbook. She reports to breakfast from 5:30 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. and is allowed to step outside starting at 6:30 a.m.

Huffman can join her fellow inmates in basketball, volleyball, track, softball and tennis if she chooses. The outdoor yard is available for most of the day. Inside, she is allowed to use pre-approved devices to listen to music, or work on one craft project within her "housing unit" at a time. These can include drawing, crochet, origami, scrap-booking, watercolor and cross-stitch.

For clothes, Huffman must wear an inmate uniform at all times, regardless of what she is doing. These consist of khaki pants, a brown t-shirt and a coordinated blouse, which must be tucked in and buttoned to at least the second-to-last button at all times.

The inmates' outdoor time ends at 8:30 p.m. each day. They are expected back inside their "housing unit" by 9 p.m., ensuring that they are ready to get up early the next morning.

Huffman is allowed to have visitors on the weekends as well. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, family members like her husband William H. Macy and her daughters, 19-year-old Sophia and 17-year-old Georgia, can spend time with her.

Huffman's sentence will not be over on the day she is released. The actress will serve one year on supervised release afterward, and she is expected to perform about 250 hours of community service. She also has to pay a $30,000 fine — double what she paid for the bribe that landed her in prison in the first place.

Huffman was arrested back in May for paying a fixer to bribe a standardized test proctor to raise her daughter's score, thus increasing her chance of getting into college. She pleaded guilty, and was giving a generous plea deal. The other big star in the case, Lori Loughlin, pleaded not guilty and is still awaiting trial.