Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin, Others Hit With $500 Billion Lawsuit Over College Admissions Scam

The fallout for Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin, and others involved in the college admissions scandal continues to grow. While those who took part in the bribery scam could end up facing potential prison time, they now also have their first lawsuit sparked by the scandal.

Jennifer Kay Toy filed a $500 billion complaint to the Superior Court of California, County of San Francisco on Wednesday, citing all of the defendants named in the federal indictment earlier in the week. This includes Loughlin, Huffman, Mossimo Giannulli, businessman Gregory Abbot, and others according to Entertainment Tonight.

The lawsuit claims that Toy’s son Joshua was rejected from some of the colleges connected to the bribery scandal. The former teacher from Oakland, California says that her son’s work ethic and 4.2 GPA would’ve earned him placement “if the admissions process wasn’t manipulated.”

“Because of Joshua’s hard work and study he graduated with a 4.2 grade point average. I couldn’t be more proud. Joshua applied to some of the colleges where cheating took place and did not get in,” Toy says in the lawsuit. “I’m now aware of the massive cheating scandal wherein wealthy people conspired with people in positions of power and authority at colleges in order to allow their children to gain access to the very colleges that Joshua was rejected from.”

The suit is considered a class action complaint “on behalf of all persons in the United States” filed to give voice to those who were denied their chance to attend college due to the actions of the defendants.

Many were shocked by the indictments as they swiftly came out on Tuesday. Huffman and Loughlin quickly became the faces of the scandal, with both facing charges to “commit mail fraud and honest services fraud.” Huffman allegedly made a $15,000 payment to “participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme” for her oldest daughter, while later debating doing the same for her youngest daughter.

Huffman’s husband William H. Macy was allegedly aware of the scheme and alluded to in the indictments, but has not faced charges himself.

Loughlin and husband Giannulli have arguably faced the most scrutiny to this point. Both allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000” to have their daughters admitted to USC as members of the university crew team. Since the revelation, both were forced to pay $1 million bail, while Loughlin has been dropped from her roles on Hallmark Channel and Netflix‘s Fuller House. Her youngest daughter, Instagram influencer Olivia Jade, has also lost her partnership with Sephora beauty products and reportedly may face expulsion from USC alongside her sister, Isabella Rose.

The former Full House star will also face other charges in Boston on March 29.