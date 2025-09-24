‘Fast and the Furious’ and ‘The Grudge’ Actress Pregnant at Age 42

One Japanese actress is now pregnant with the child of her 16-years-younger boyfriend.

Yoko Maki, known for roles in movies like The Grudge and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift made headlines in 2023 when she got together with 27-year-old actor Katsushika Shin, who is best known for his recent role in the 2025 Japanese crime series Keishicho Mayaku Torishimarika Mogura. Now, the two are expecting a child together.

Previously, Maki was married to actor Katayama Reo in 2008, and they had a daughter one year after. They later divorced in 2015.

On the YouTube channel that she operates with her brother, Maki told all of her fans that she was expecting, saying “I, Yoko Maki, am pregnant… I’m already at the stage where I can feel the baby moving.”

“Although we haven’t officially registered our marriage, we share the same life goals,” she said of her relationship with Shin. “We want to live together long-term while respecting each other’s freedom, without the constraints of legal contracts.”

She said her pregnancy was “almost like a miracle,” and that she’s feeling anxiety over possible medical concerns for the baby due to her age. However, she reassured everyone that the pregnancy is going just fine.

“I’ve been taking great care with my mental and physical well-being, more so than I did with my first child. I hope everyone will watch over me until I give birth,” she said.