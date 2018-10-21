‘Fast and Furious’ Star Tyrese Gibson Reveals First Photos of Newborn Daughter

Tyrese Gibson has become a father once again, and he is showing off his newborn daughter to the world.

The musician/actor, who plays Roman Pearce in the Fast and Furious film franchise, welcomed the infant with his wife, Samantha Lee, on Oct. 1. However, he has not shared any full glimpse of her.

That all changed on Wednesday, as Gibson showed off a beautiful photoshoot starring the baby girl, who is named Soraya Lee Gibson.

Soraya is swaddled and posed in several positions for the photos, which were taken by Jessica Limon. The montage of pictures is accompanied by Stevie Wonder’s 1976 song “As.”

In the caption, the Baby Boy actor revealed they were initially hesitant to publish photos of Soraya, but they eventually came around to the idea of sharing her with the world.

“Dear loved ones, we hesitated to post our angel, and after embracing her love and joy for the last 2 weeks we decided to share our answered prayer,” Gibson wrote. “We’re convinced that ‘God must have spent a little more time on her.’”

Gibson then shared the photos one more time, adding a simple caption that read, “Princess Soraya Lee Gibson our blessed angel.”

Combined, the two uploads have been watched more than 900,000 times.

However, fans were not the only ones admiring the videos. At least one of Gibson’s Fast and Furious co-stars, Vin Diesel caught wind of Soraya’s birth and sent a Gibson a surprise gift.

Gibson posted a photo of a card that read, “Tyrese and Samantha, Congratulations on your angel! All love, Vin.” He went on to reveal that the card and accompanying flowers were a total surprise to him.

“Going above and beyond always,” Gibson wrote. “The fact that you arranged these flowers and home delivery from South Africa in the middle of shooting blows my mind….. Love always big bro!”

This is Gibson’s second child. He has an older daughter, Shayla Somer Gibson, from his previous marriage to Norma Mitchell.