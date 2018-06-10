Farrah Fawcett’s Son Charged With Attempted Murder After Alleged Violent Attacks

Redmond O’Neal, the son of Ryan O’Neal and the late Farrah Hawcett, was charged Friday with attempted murder for an alleged crime spree last month.

The 33-year-old O’Neal allegedly punched and stabbed five men between May 2 and May 8 in Venice Beach and Palms neighborhoods, police said, reports PEOPLE. On the last day of the “violent crime spree,” O’Neal allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven store in Venice. Police described the alleged attacks as “unprovoked confrontations.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

One of the men was stabbed in the face, and another was seriously injured.

The attempted murder charge was added a month after he pleaded not guilty on May 8 to robbery, possession of methamphetamine, and heroin and other charges, reports CBS News. Since then, O’Neal has been sitting in jail after he was denied bail.

Police said they arrested O’Neal because he matched witnesses’ descriptions of a man with red hair and facial tattoos and security footage.

The alleged spree started on May 2 when O’Neal “became angry” because a man “appeared to look at him.”

According to police, O’Neal punched the man and tried to stab him with a broken bottle. The very next day, O’Neal allegedly punched a man who tried to talk to him outside a convenience store.

On the afternoon of May 4, Redmon allegedly stabbed a man on the Venice Beach Boardwalk. According to a statement from authorities, the victim first thought he was punched, but later learned he was seriously stabbed on the left side of his body after paramedics arrived.

Three hours later, another man was found on a Venice street, in a pool of blood with wounds to his upper body and face. Police said the man suffered “significant and serious stab wounds and cuts to his face, neck, and upper body.”

O’Neal has not entered a plea for the new attempted murder charge. The district attorney also added two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count each of criminal threats, brandishing a knife and battery.

In a jailhouse interview with Radar Online last month, O’Neal blamed his father for his problems.

“It’s not the drugs that have been a problem, it’s the psychological trauma of my entire life — my whole life experiences have affected me the most,” O’Neal said. “Fighting with my father, being kicked out and living on the streets, going to jail, being put in a psychiatric ward, being embarrassed all the time, just because of who my parents are.”

He continued, “The pressure that came with that set off a time-bomb in my head. I never asked for any of this, I never wanted any attention.”

O’Neal said he is “not doing good” after the latest arrest. “In my mind, I’ve lost all hope,” he said.

O’Neal’s parents are Ryan O’Neal and the late Fawcett, who were together from 1979 to 1997 and 2001 until her death in 2009. Months before her mother’s death, O’Neal was arrested on drug charges at a jail security checkpoint, CNN reported at the time. In 2016, he was released after almost two years in prison.

O’Neal had a brief voice acting career and appeared in Farrah’s Story, the Emmy-nominated documentary about Fawcett’s battle with cancer.

Photo credit: Charley Gallay / Stringer, Getty